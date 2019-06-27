Freed’s homer leads Salem-Keizer to 5-3 win over Hillsboro

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Harrison Freed hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 5-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday.

The home run by Freed scored Sean Roby to tie the game 3-3.

The Volcanoes took the lead for good in the seventh when Marcos Campos scored on an error.

Yoel Veras (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Erin Baldwin (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.