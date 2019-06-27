Rondon’s single leads DSL Phillies White to 6-3 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Carlos Rondon hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Phillies White to a 6-3 win over the DSL Brewers on Thursday.

The single by Rondon capped a two-run inning and gave the DSL Phillies White a 4-3 lead after Albert Jerez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The DSL Phillies White later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Victor Diaz hit a solo home run and Raulyn Blanc scored when a runner was thrown out to secure the victory.

Cristofer Adames (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fray Morelo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.