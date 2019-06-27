McGee’s single leads AZL Brewers Gold to 5-3 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ashton McGee hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 5-3 win over the AZL Giants Black on Friday.

Oswel Leones scored on the play to give the AZL Brewers Gold a 4-3 lead after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

The AZL Brewers Gold tacked on another run in the ninth when Aaron Familia hit an RBI single, driving in Francis Florentino.

Eli Nabholz (1-0) got the win in relief while Randy Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.