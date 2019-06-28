Luis, Benson lead the way for Tri-City

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Carlos Luis doubled and singled twice as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 6-3 on Thursday. The Dust Devils swept the three-game series with the win.

Tyler Benson singled three times with an RBI and a run for Tri-City.

Up 2-0 in the second, Tri-City extended its lead when Benson and Jordy Barley scored on an error.

After Spokane scored a run in the second, the Indians cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jake Hoover hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Kellen Strahm.

The Dust Devils later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Barley hit an RBI single, while Benson hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Starlin Cordero (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Spokane starter Jen-Ho Tseng (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.