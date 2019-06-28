Phillies visit the Marlins after Nola’s solid performance

Philadelphia Phillies (43-38, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts against New York.

The Marlins are 12-25 against NL East opponents. Miami has hit 60 home runs this season, last in the majors. Brian Anderson leads the team with 10, averaging one every 29.5 at-bats.

The Phillies are 20-17 against NL East Division teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 10 home runs and is slugging .403. JT Riddle is 7-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .465. Jean Segura is 12-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Sergio Romo: day-to-day (knee), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: 7-day IL (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).