Watch the highlights from the United States’ 2-1 win over France at World Cup

United States’ Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. AP Photo

A fast start Friday and a late defensive stand helped the U.S. women’s national team earn a spot in the semifinals of the World Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over the host nation in Paris.

Megan Rapinoe scored the first of her two goals in the fifth minute on a nasty free kick. She also scored in the 65th minute and that appeared to end France’s hopes.

But Wendie Renard got one back for France with a goal in the 81st minute. The French pushed for an equalizer but the U.S. defense held strong.

Here are the highlights from the game, starting with Rapinoe’s first goal:

Here are the other highlights from Fox Soccer: