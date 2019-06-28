Kevin Kietzman, WHB 810 part ways after Andy Reid comment, Union Broadcasting says

Kevin Kietzman is a part-owner of WHB (810 AM).

In the end, radio host Kevin Kietzman couldn’t overcome the outrage stirred by comments he made about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family during his Monday afternoon show on WHB (810 AM).

Union Broadcasting announced Friday afternoon that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Kietzman, a part-owner and key on-air personality at the station who had been suspended since Tuesday.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years,” Union Broadcasting president Chad Boeger said in a statement. “Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”

On his “Between The Lines” program Monday, Kietzman said this when talking about Reid and how he has managed players’ off-field issues: “It did not work out particularly well in his family life and that needs to be added to this as we’re talking about the Chiefs. He wasn’t real great at that either. He’s had a lot of things go bad on him: family and players. He is not good at fixing people.”

Kietzman has denied that he was referring to Reid’s son Garrett, who died in 2012 at age 29 of heroin overdose, but listeners believed otherwise and some boycotted the station. He also issued a 2 minute, 19 second apology for his comments.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to host Between the Lines for the past 22 years and I’m proud of being a founding partner of this great local company that is so committed to our community,“ Kietzman said in a statement.