Twins put Rosario on IL with ankle sprain, activate Adrianza

Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, center, is helped off the field by manager Rocco Baldelli, left, and trainer Tony Leo following an injury after he rounded first base on a hit during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP Photo

The Minnesota Twins have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain before Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Rosario leads the AL Central-leading Twins with 20 homers and is batting .282 with 60 RBIs in 75 games. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Minnesota activated infielder Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day injured list and slotted him to start at shortstop against Chicago.

The Twins also optioned right-hander Zack Littell to Triple-A Rochester and recalled lefty Lewis Thorpe.

Rosario sprained his ankle Wednesday running the bases in the third inning of a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay and left the game.

After his second hit of the night against the Rays, Rosario stumbled in a wide turn around first base as he tried to hustle for a double.

As Rosario tried to regain his balance, his left foot rolled in the dirt. He limped the rest of the way and was thrown out at second base, before slamming his helmet against the outfield grass in pain.

Afterward, manager Rocco Baldelli said he didn't think Rosario would need to go on the injured list. He was on crutches as a precaution, but an MRI revealed no serious damage.

On Friday, however, Baldelli said Rosario's condition hadn't changed.

"It's still a situation where I still believe we dodged a major issue," Baldelli said, "but also an issue that's going to take more than one or two days to heal himself up and get him to where he wants to be."

Thorpe, the Twins 2018 minor league pitcher of the year, was 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA in 14 starts for Rochester. The 23-year-old is from Melbourne, Australia.