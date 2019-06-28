Perez has 3 RBI, leads Puebla to 15-5 win over Monclova

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Sergio Perez, Antonio Lamas and Herlis Rodriguez each drove home three runs, as the Pericos de Puebla beat the Acereros del Norte 15-5 on Friday.

Perez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Lamas homered and singled, driving home three runs.

Puebla scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it scored five runs, including a solo home run by Rodriguez.

Puebla right-hander Scott Harkin (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jaime Lugo (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.