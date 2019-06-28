Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa América semis

Chile's Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring a goal during penalty kick shoot-out against Colombia at a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019. AP Photo

Chile stayed on track to defend its Copa América title by defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties in the quarterfinals of the South American competition on Friday.

Alexis Sánchez scored the decisive penalty kick to send the two-time defending champions to the semifinals. It was 0-0 after regulation time, forcing the match to penalties.

Chile will face either Uruguay or Peru, which meet Saturday in Salvador. Brazil and Argentina will play in the other semifinal.

Chile advanced despite having two goals reversed by video review at the Arena Corinthians, one in each half.

The Chileans are trying to become the first nation to win three straight Copa titles since Argentina in the late 1940s.

William Tesillo missed for Colombia, which was seeking its second straight semifinal appearance. The Colombian were also eliminated by Chile in the last four of the 2016 Copa América.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports