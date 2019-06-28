Ritter hits walk-off single in 11th, Brooklyn beats Lowell 5-4

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Luke Ritter hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Brooklyn Cyclones beat the Lowell Spinners 5-4 on Friday. With the loss, the Spinners snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Jake Ortega scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Wilmer Reyes.

After the Spinners scored two runs in the top of the ninth, Brooklyn tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Ritter hit a solo home run.

Ritter was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs in the win.

Matt Mullenbach (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Kris Jackson (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.