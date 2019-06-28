Curran leads Delmarva over Hagerstown 5-3

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Seamus Curran hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Hagerstown Suns 5-3 on Friday.

Delmarva went up 3-0 in the second after Curran hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-2, the Suns cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Cole Daily scored on a groundout.

The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the eighth when Curran hit an RBI single, scoring Nick Horvath.

Delmarva starter Hector Guance (5-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (3-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Justin Connell singled four times for the Suns.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 9-4 against Hagerstown this season.