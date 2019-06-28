Sanchez’s single leads Auburn to 5-3 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Sanchez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 5-3 win over the State College Spikes on Friday.

The single by Sanchez started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Doubledays a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Andrew Pratt hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Eric Senior.

State College cut the deficit to two after Donivan Williams scored on an error in the eighth inning and Moises Castillo hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Gilberto Chu (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Junior Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Castillo singled three times, also stealing a base for the Spikes.