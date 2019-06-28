Holton’s double leads Connecticut to 8-6 win over Hudson Valley

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Jake Holton hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to an 8-6 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday.

The double by Holton capped a three-run inning and gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead after Kingston Liniak hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Tigers tacked on another run in the seventh when Corey Joyce scored on a wild pitch.

Raul De Los Reyes (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jose Roca (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Renegades, Hill Alexander was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs.