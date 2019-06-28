Shewmake’s single leads Rome to 4-3 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Braden Shewmake hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Friday.

Justin Dean scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Greg Cullen and then went to third on a single by Cullen.

Shewmake hit an RBI double, bringing home Dean in the first inning to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. The Drive came back to take the lead in the first inning when Everlouis Lozada hit a solo home run and Triston Casas scored on a groundout.

Rome tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Shewmake scored on a pickoff error.

Ryan Shetter (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hunter Haworth (2-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Rome improved to 8-4 against Greenville this season.