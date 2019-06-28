Dinicola’s single leads Batavia to 9-6 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Harrison Dinicola hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 9-6 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday.

The single by Dinicola, part of a three-run inning, gave the Muckdogs a 7-6 lead before Milton Smith II hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

Jackson Rose (2-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Brendan Meyer (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Scrappers, Brayan Rocchio tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one. Billy Wilson tripled and singled, also stealing a base.