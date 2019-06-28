Solarte’s double leads AZL Padres 2 to 12-3 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Solarte hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 12-3 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Saturday.

The double by Solarte scored Ethan Skender, Emmanuel Guerra, and Taylor Lomack to give the AZL Padres 2 a 3-2 lead.

The AZL Padres 2 later added seven runs in the fourth and two in the eighth to put the game away.

Carlos Guarate (1-0) got the win in relief while Brayan Salaya (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Daniel Castillo singled twice, driving in two runs for the AZL Brewers Gold. Victor Maria doubled and singled twice.