Stroman expected to start for Toronto against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (28-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-52, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (7-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (5-9, 3.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Blue Jays are 14-25 in home games. Toronto is slugging .401 as a unit. Trent Thornton leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage.

The Royals are 12-29 in road games. Kansas City's lineup has 82 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads the club with 21 homers. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-2. Daniel Hudson recorded his fourth victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. Danny Duffy took his fourth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs and is slugging .421. Gurriel Jr. is 18-for-45 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .497. Martin Maldonado is 9-for-25 with six doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (groin), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).