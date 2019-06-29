Lopez, Manzueta lift DSL Rays2 over DSL Cubs1 9-4

, (AP) -- Angel Lopez doubled and singled as the DSL Rays2 defeated the DSL Cubs1 9-4 on Saturday.

Oneill Manzueta tripled and singled twice with two runs for DSL Rays2.

With the game tied 3-3 in the fifth, DSL Rays2 went out in front when Manzueta hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice hit by Felix Salguera.

The DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jonathan Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

The DSL Rays2 later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Nigel Calmes scored on an error, while Gioser Tejeda scored on an error in the ninth.

Yonathan Gomez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while DSL Cubs1 starter Moises Diaz (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.