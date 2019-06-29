Swaggerty’s single leads Bradenton over Fort Myers in 8 innings

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Swaggerty hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Bradenton Marauders to a 5-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jesse Medrano scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error. Later in the inning, Bradenton added a couple of insurance runs when Adrian Valerio and Swaggerty scored on an error.

The Miracle tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Andrew Bechtold scored on an error.

Starters Nicholas Economos and Tyler Watson turned in great performances for Bradenton and Fort Myers, respectively. Economos allowed two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out three and walked three. Watson went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three.

Nick Mears (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Johan Quezada (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.