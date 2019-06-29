Tancas’ single leads Bradenton to 4-1 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 4-1 win over the Fort Myers Miracle in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Dylan Busby scored on the play to give the Marauders a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a double.

After Bradenton added two runs in the third, the Miracle cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Andrew Bechtold hit an RBI single, scoring Trey Cabbage.

The Marauders tacked on another run in the sixth when Travis Swaggerty hit an RBI single, scoring Adrian Valerio.

Samuel Reyes (1-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fort Myers starter Jordan Balazovic (4-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Marauders swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2 in eight innings.