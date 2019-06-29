McDonald’s sacrifice fly leads Stockton over San Jose in 10 innings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Mickey McDonald hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Stockton Ports to an 8-6 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

Josh Watson scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Robert Mullen. Later in the inning, Stockton added an insurance run when Mullen scored on a single by Alfonso Rivas.

The Ports tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Trace Loehr hit an RBI single, scoring Rivas.

Jeremy Eierman homered and tripled, scoring two runs in the win. Rivas doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wandisson Charles (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Peter Lannoo (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Stockton improved to 14-7 against San Jose this season.