Leyba leads Reno to 20-9 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Abraham Almonte and Domingo Leyba connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Reno Aces to a 20-9 victory over Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Aces a 2-0 lead.

Reno later scored in five additional innings, including a six-run third, when Kevin Cron hit a three-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.

Leyba homered twice and singled three times, driving in six runs and scoring three in the win. John Ryan Murphy homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Reno starter Riley Smith (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing eight runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (5-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing six runs and five hits over two innings.

In the losing effort, Seth Brown, Chris Herrmann and Corban Joseph each had three hits for Las Vegas.