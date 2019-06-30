Rodriguez’s triple leads Mahoning Valley to 4-2 win over Batavia

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Johnathan Rodriguez hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 4-2 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Sunday.

The triple by Rodriguez started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Mahoning Valley took the lead when Jonathan Lopez hit an RBI single and then added to it when Brayan Rocchio hit a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the third, Batavia scored on a passed ball that brought home Keegan Fish. In the following at-bat, Dalvy Rosario hit an RBI double, bringing home Kobie Taylor to give the Muckdogs a 2-0 lead.

Mahoning Valley right-hander Carlos Vargas (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dakota Bennett (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mahoning Valley improved to 4-1 against Batavia this season.