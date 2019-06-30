Blach, Avelino spur Sacramento to 7-2 win over Albuquerque

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino doubled and singled, and Ty Blach allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-2 on Sunday.

Blach (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two runs.

Sacramento started the scoring in the first inning when Austin Slater hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

After Sacramento added three runs in the sixth, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Drew Weeks hit a sacrifice fly and Roberto Ramos hit an RBI double.

Jeff Hoffman (4-4) went six innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 8-2 against Albuquerque this season.