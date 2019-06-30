Parker’s single leads Danville over Pulaski in 10 innings

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Brandon Parker hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Danville Braves to an 8-5 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Sunday.

The single came after Michael Mateja scored on a bases-loaded walk to give the Braves the lead earlier in the inning. Danville later added another run when Bryce Ball hit an RBI single to score Beau Philip.

In the bottom of the inning, Pulaski scored on an error that brought home Gustavo Campero. However, the rally ended when Alex Camacho struck Saul Torres out to end the game.

Camacho (1-0) got the win in relief while Mitch Spence (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.