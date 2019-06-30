Whiteman’s double leads Salem-Keizer to 11-9 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Simon Whiteman hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to an 11-9 win over the Boise Hawks on Sunday. The Hawks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The double by Whiteman capped a four-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 4-3 lead after Keyberth Mejias hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Hawks tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Yorvis Torrealba hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zach Hall.

The Volcanoes took the lead for good in the sixth when Kwan Adkins hit a two-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Boise saw its comeback attempt come up short after Isaac Collins hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to help cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 11-9.

Tyler Schimpf (1-0) got the win in relief while Rayne Supple (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Vladimir Dilone singled three times, scoring two runs for the Hawks.

With the win, Salem-Keizer improved to 4-2 against Boise this season.