Diaz, Palacio lift AZL Indians Red over AZL Padres 2 9-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yainer Diaz homered twice and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the AZL Indians Red topped the AZL Padres 2 9-2 on Monday. With the loss, the AZL Padres 2 snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Gaspar Palacio doubled and singled with two RBIs for AZL Indians Red.

AZL Indians Red started the scoring with a big third inning, when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by Diaz.

The AZL Indians Red later added one run in the sixth, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

AZL Indians Red starter Brauny Munoz (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jeferson Garcia (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 2 1/3 innings.

AZL Indians Red took advantage of some erratic AZL Padres 2 pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

Gilberto Vizcarra singled three times for the AZL Padres 2.