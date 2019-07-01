Hernandez’s single leads Quintana Roo to 15-14 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 15-14 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Sunday. The Tigres swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Hernandez capped a two-run inning and gave the Tigres a 15-14 lead after Bryant Aragon scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Jorge Castillo (5-6) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Anthony Carter (7-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Rieleros failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Carlos Rodriguez homered twice and singled twice, driving in seven runs and scoring a pair for the Rieleros. Michael Wing was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three.