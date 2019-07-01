Travis Kelce showed off dance moves at wedding of Chiefs’ fans

COMMERCIAL: Travis Kelce is looking for a wedding to crash this summer Do you want Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to be in your wedding this summer? Post a picture or video showcasing why Travis Kelce would be the perfect addition to your wedding party by May 3, 2019 for a chance to win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you want Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to be in your wedding this summer? Post a picture or video showcasing why Travis Kelce would be the perfect addition to your wedding party by May 3, 2019 for a chance to win.

Taylor Smith and Matt Hubbard officially won the NFL’s contest to have Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at their wedding. In a way, Kansas City fans were winners as well.

That’s because Kelce attended the Hubbard-Smith reception Saturday at the Madrid Theater and any concerns about the lingering effects of his offseason ankle surgery should be put to rest. Kelce, who told The Star’s Brooke Pryor last month he’d be a “full go” for training camp, didn’t seem to be trying his best moves on the dance floor, but he was moving around easily.

In April, the NFL announced a contest in conjunction with its 100th season celebration called “Travis Kelce in Your Wedding Party.” Couples shared videos on Twitter in the hopes that Kelce would be on hand when they tied the knot.

Hubbard and Smith were the winners and the NFL and Chiefs shared plenty of photos and videos from Kelce’s visit: