Sugilio, Clementina lead the way for Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Sugilio tripled and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Daytona Tortugas topped the Tampa Tarpons 9-3 on Monday.

Hendrik Clementina homered and doubled with two runs for Daytona.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Daytona added to its lead when Jonathan India scored on a wild pitch and Clementina scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Tarpons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Estevan Florial hit a solo home run.

The Tortugas later added four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Clementina hit a solo home run, while Sugilio hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Daytona right-hander Austin Orewiler (5-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Trevor Stephan (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Florial homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Tarpons.

With the win, Daytona improved to 7-3 against Tampa this season.