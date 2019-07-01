Mills, Davis lift Iowa over San Antonio 5-3

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Taylor Davis hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Alec Mills allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Iowa Cubs defeated the San Antonio Missions 5-3 on Monday.

Mills (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

San Antonio cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Trent Grisham hit an RBI single, driving in Bubba Derby.

The Cubs extended their lead in the fifth inning when Phillip Evans hit a solo home run.

The Cubs extended their lead in the eighth when Davis hit a two-run home run.

San Antonio saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jacob Nottingham scored on an error in the eighth inning and Nate Orf scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to cut the Iowa lead to 5-3.

Derby (3-5) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked three.