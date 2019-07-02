Diaz’s double leads Lancaster to 8-7 win over Inland Empire

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Joel Diaz hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to an 8-7 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday.

The double by Diaz came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, Lancaster took the lead when Taylor Snyder hit an RBI single and then added to it when Ramon Marcelino hit an RBI single.

In the top of the ninth, Inland Empire cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Franklin Torres.

Moises Ceja (5-0) got the win in relief while Simon Mathews (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the 66ers, Gareth Morgan was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Lancaster improved to 10-5 against Inland Empire this season.