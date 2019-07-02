Hawkins’ double leads San Jose to 3-2 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 3-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on Monday.

Randy Norris scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Hawkins.

Hawkins hit an RBI single, bringing home Joey Bart in the first inning to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. The Nuts came back to take the lead in the first inning when Connor Kopach scored on a groundout and Keegan McGovern hit an RBI single.

San Jose tied the game 2-2 in the second when Manuel Geraldo hit an RBI double, driving in Dalton Combs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mac Marshall (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while J.T. Salter (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.