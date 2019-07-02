Current, former Royals players pay tribute to Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, forces cancellation of Rangers game Monday The Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels series opener was canceled Monday after the death of Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs was found dead at his hotel room in Southlake. He was scheduled to pitch Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels series opener was canceled Monday after the death of Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs was found dead at his hotel room in Southlake. He was scheduled to pitch Thursday in the finale of the four-game series.

In 2017, Royals catcher Martin Maldonado set a career high with 139 games played when he was with the Angels. Maldonado played 78 games with Los Angeles the following season before he was traded to the Houston Astros in July 2018.

Because of that time with the Angels, Maldonado knew pitcher Tyler Skaggs well. So, like the rest of the sports world, Maldonado was stunned by Skaggs’ death Monday.

Skaggs was found dead in the Angels team hotel in Southlake, Texas, and police said no foul play was suspected. Skaggs would have turned 28 on July 13. The Angels’ game Monday against the Rangers was postponed.

Maldonado seemed shaken when he took to Twitter after hearing of Skaggs’ death:

In shock now I can’t believe this — Machete Maldonado (@Machete1224) July 1, 2019

He also retweeted this from Angels star Mike Trout:

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts... we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

This is what the Royals tweeted:

We join the baseball community in sending our thoughts and prayers to Tyler’s family, friends and the entire Angels organization. https://t.co/HX2W2oQ1ao — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 1, 2019

Former Royal Brooks Pounders, who was Skaggs’ teammate in 2017 shared this:

Tyler you were a class act on and off the field. My heart hurts right now to hear about the passing of another teammate. My condolences to your beautiful wife and family! I am going to miss you brother RIP TSKAGGS — Brooks Pounders (@BrooksPounders) July 1, 2019

Current Royals Nicky Lopez and Brad Keller also tweeted messages:

So sad. Heartbreaking news. Rest In Peace Tyler Skaggs. Thoughts and prayers to Skaggs’ family and friends and to the @Angels organization. — Bradley Keller (@brad_keller13) July 1, 2019

Unbelievably sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to Tyler’s family, friends and @Angels https://t.co/Z0qc53W4xl — Nicky Lopez (@nick3lopez) July 1, 2019

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, shared this sweet note: