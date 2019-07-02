Sports
Current, former Royals players pay tribute to Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs
In 2017, Royals catcher Martin Maldonado set a career high with 139 games played when he was with the Angels. Maldonado played 78 games with Los Angeles the following season before he was traded to the Houston Astros in July 2018.
Because of that time with the Angels, Maldonado knew pitcher Tyler Skaggs well. So, like the rest of the sports world, Maldonado was stunned by Skaggs’ death Monday.
Skaggs was found dead in the Angels team hotel in Southlake, Texas, and police said no foul play was suspected. Skaggs would have turned 28 on July 13. The Angels’ game Monday against the Rangers was postponed.
Maldonado seemed shaken when he took to Twitter after hearing of Skaggs’ death:
He also retweeted this from Angels star Mike Trout:
This is what the Royals tweeted:
Former Royal Brooks Pounders, who was Skaggs’ teammate in 2017 shared this:
Current Royals Nicky Lopez and Brad Keller also tweeted messages:
Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, shared this sweet note:
