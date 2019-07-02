Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett says Airbnb host canceled reservation because of his wealth

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, Seattle Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett returns a punt during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Seattle. After watching Kansas City Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill speed into the end zone on a return, a rush and a reception last month, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak decided to give his own dashing dynamo a chance, the Seahawks boast in Tyler Lockett, and the Falcons flaunt in Taylor Gabriel. AP Photo

Can you be overqualified to say in an Airbnb?





This may seem unlikely, but former Kansas State star Tyler Lockett said that is the reason his Airbnb reservation was canceled. Lockett, who played at K-State from 2011-14, is now a receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Last year, Lockett signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $31.8 million, including $20 million guaranteed.

His net worth seems to be well-known among some Airbnb hosts.

Lockett tweeted that he lost the reservation because the host thought he should be spending his money on more expensive places.

Fortunately, it all worked out in the end for Lockett, who clearly wasn’t happy for a while. He shared the whole story on Twitter:

I booked this Airbnb. And this man responded and said why are you staying at my house. Basically your overqualified and canceled my request. — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 26, 2019

So after accepting my request. He cancels it and says he thinks I should spend my money on higher end houses cause of my net worth.........



Wow — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 26, 2019

And we are a week away from our trip.... @Airbnb y’all gotta give me credit on my next house or something. Now we screwed out of a house. We probably gotta get a hotel now — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 26, 2019

That’s when Airbnb stepped in:

Hi Tyler, we'd like to follow up! Will you send us a DM with the email, phone number and full name associated with your account? Thank you. https://t.co/WCQEFGIlXC — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) June 26, 2019

In the end, everything turned out well for Lockett: