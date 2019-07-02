Twitter buzzed as Alex Morgan trolled England with goal celebration at World Cup

Morgan: Outside pressure won’t ‘penetrate our bubble’ of team camaraderie USWNT team captain Alex Morgan says the pressure to win the World Cup again won't affect the team's chemistry throughout the tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT team captain Alex Morgan says the pressure to win the World Cup again won't affect the team's chemistry throughout the tournament.

Did you know the Continental Congress voted for Independence on July 2, 1776?

That won’t change the fact that Americans will celebrate Independence Day on July 4, but it is noteworthy because the U.S. women’s national team played England in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, which is July 2.

Here’s another bit of history: the Boston tea party was on Dec. 16, 1773 and that’s noteworthy because of something U.S. star Alex Morgan did after scoring a goal during the game against England.

Morgan mimicked drinking tea, a clear troll of the opponents:





Happy birthday, Alex Morgan!



The Captain puts #USWNT up 2-1 on England.pic.twitter.com/puF3iDdCiN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 2, 2019

Twitter lit up after the celebration:

MORGAN HIT THEM WITH THE TEA CUP — Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) July 2, 2019

the HARDEST celebration ️ she sipped her tea in England in July — Riley Collins (@riley_collins_) July 2, 2019

These will be two of the most iconic photos in American sports this decade.



God save our Queens. pic.twitter.com/lKZI2tKHi5 — Brice Paterik (@BricePaterik) July 2, 2019

That’s NOT how you sip tea. https://t.co/GAmQ1urom0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

sorry England you have a new queen now — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 2, 2019

What a badass pic.twitter.com/2jsmkdXuE5 — Jordan Cummings (@j_d_cummings) July 2, 2019

If this celebration isn’t in the next fifa I’m protesting — Chris Lockwood (@ChrisLock99) July 2, 2019

The tea sip heard round the world pic.twitter.com/jT2tFzOO8C — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 2, 2019

And now, an original exhibition: GREAT MOMENTS IN TEA HISTORY pic.twitter.com/3IieFkVRDo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 2, 2019