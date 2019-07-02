Cordero leads Palm Beach to 1-0 win over Lakeland

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Diego Cordero allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Cordero (1-0) struck out five and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the seventh inning when Dennis Ortega hit a solo home run.

Tarik Skubal (4-5) went seven innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out six to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game.

The Flying Tigers were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Cardinals' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Lakeland is 8-4 against Palm Beach this season.