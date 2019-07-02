Schulfer leads Cedar Rapids to 3-1 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Austin Schulfer allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels over the Burlington Bees in a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Schulfer (6-4) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Burlington started the scoring in the second inning. After being hit with a pitch, Harrison Wenson stole second, went to third on an error, and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Kernels took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Gabe Snyder hit an RBI single en route to the one-run lead.

The Kernels tacked on another run in the seventh when Jacob Pearson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Daniel Ozoria.

Robinson Pina (4-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out 10 and walked one.