Thompson, Curcio lead Salem to 11-1 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Dylan Thompson tossed a five-hit complete game and Keith Curcio had four hits and two RBI, as the Salem Red Sox topped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 11-1 on Tuesday.

Thompson (2-6) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Salem had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the seventh.

In the first, Jagger Rusconi hit a solo home run, while Nick Sciortino hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Luis Garcia (3-1) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Carolina League game.