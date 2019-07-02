Soriano, Hollins lead Clinton to 3-0 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- George Soriano tossed a five-hit shutout and Bubba Hollins doubled and singled twice, as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Beloit Snappers 3-0 on Tuesday.

Soriano (2-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the second inning, Clinton went up 1-0 early on a single by Evan Edwards that scored Hollins. The LumberKings scored again in the eighth when Peyton Burdick scored on a groundout and Connor Scott scored on a wild pitch.

Chase Cohen (4-8) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Snappers were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the LumberKings' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, Clinton improved to 8-3 against Beloit this season.