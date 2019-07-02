Sports
Jones hits walk-off homer in 10th, Round Rock beats Omaha 7-6
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Jones hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-6 on Tuesday.
The Express scored one run in the eighth before Omaha drove in two in the 10th to take a 6-4 lead.
Jones homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.
Felipe Paulino (1-0) got the win in relief while Andres Machado (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Brett Phillips homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Storm Chasers.
With the win, Round Rock improved to 6-2 against Omaha this season.
