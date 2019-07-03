Collins’ triple leads Boise to 4-1 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Isaac Collins hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 4-1 win over the Everett AquaSox on Tuesday.

The triple by Collins, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead before Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the third, Boise took the lead on a double by Collins that scored Trevor Boone. Everett answered in the fourth inning when Trent Tingelstad hit an RBI double, bringing home Patrick Frick.

Starter Frederis Parra (3-0) got the win while Evan Johnson (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Boise improved to 4-2 against Everett this season.