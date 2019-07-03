Greg Holland implodes as Dodgers win by drawing five straight walks in ninth inning

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Greg Holland walks off the mound after being pulled from the game after issuing a walk to load the bases during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Former Royals closer Greg Holland was part of a historic night for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s just not the kind he’d wanted.

The Diamondbacks led the Dodgers 4-3 with two outs and no one on base in the ninth inning in Los Angeles. Holland, who was with the Royals from 2010-15, had gotten the first two batters he faced and was one strike from victory.

Then it all unraveled as Holland issued four straight walks as the Dodgers tied the game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

T.J. McFarland relieved Holland and walked Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers won 5-4.

“That’s unacceptable,” Holland told MLB.com. “I don’t know. I don’t know what happened. I felt pretty good out there and then just completely lost command of the strike zone altogether. It’s just not acceptable.”

The Diamondbacks website quoted the Elias Sports Bureau, which said this was the first time in the live-ball era (since 1920) that a game ended on five consecutive walks with no outs occurring between those walks.

Here is how it all went down:

The Dodgers’ site had this headline: “Dodgers walk, walk, walk, walk, walk it off.”

“As a pitcher, you feel for him,” LA starter Ross Stripling said of Holland on the team’s site. “You don’t want anybody to go through that. You want us to take it from them and not him basically hand it to us on a silver platter. He’s been one of the better closers in the game for a long time and I’m sure he’ll be able to get over it and get back at it.”