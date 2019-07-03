Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes credits girlfriend for helping him eat better, lose baby fat

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Anyone who follows Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on social media has seen his appearances at various sporting events. But it’s not been all fun and games for Mahomes.

There are also videos that show Mahomes working out in preparation for the 2019 season.

Mahomes talked about his offseason fitness goals with Yahoo’s senior NFL writer, Terez A. Paylor. Mahomes wants to get his body fat down to the single digits.

To that end, Mahomes credited his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, with helping him know what is best to eat. Matthews is a fitness instructor, and the Yahoo story notes they’ve been a couple since the 10th grade.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sounds like those trips to Whataburger might be on the decline when the couple is back in Texas.

“Eating-wise, I’m blessed that my girlfriend is (big on) nutrition so she helps me out with that — she’s (about) fitness,” Mahomes told Paylor. “I just try to eliminate some of the bad meals, the fast food, the foods that aren’t great for your body and don’t help you get the most out of it. I’m a picky eater, but I still try to eat healthy stuff like chicken, salmon and all the (other) stuff I like a lot.”





The story didn’t mention if Mahomes has cut back on ketchup, which is one of his favorite things in the world.

If you haven’t seen some of Mahomes’ workout videos, here are a couple from Instagram:

Mahomes looks trim in those videos. “I’ve gotten more muscular and (have) less baby fat, I guess you would say,” Mahomes told Paylor.

You can read more of the Yahoo story here.