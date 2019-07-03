Rodriguez, De Jesus and Lescher shut out Palm Beach, Lakeland wins 6-0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Elvin Rodriguez, Angel De Jesus and Billy Lescher combined for a shutout as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday.

Rodriguez (8-3) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing six hits over five scoreless innings. Edgar Gonzalez (4-10) went three innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked four.

Lakeland scored three runs in the second, including a double by Kody Clemens that scored Luke Sherley. The Flying Tigers scored again in the fourth inning, when Sherley scored on a wild pitch and Brock Deatherage scored on a single and Grayson Greiner scored on a forceout.

Clemens doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

The Cardinals were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Lakeland improved to 9-4 against Palm Beach this season.