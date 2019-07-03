Perez’s homer leads Monterrey to 12-9 win over Puebla

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Perez hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 12-9 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Wednesday.

The home run by Perez came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 8-8. Later in the inning, Monterrey took the lead when Amadeo Zazueta hit an RBI single.

Following the big inning, the Pericos tied the game in the next half-inning when Alberto Carreon hit an RBI single, driving in Mario Vega.

The Sultanes took the lead for good in the eighth when Agustin Murillo hit an RBI single, driving in Tony Campana.

Nick Struck (2-1) got the win in relief while Braulio Torres-Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Nick Torres had four hits, while Antonio Lamas and Carreon had four and three, respectively.