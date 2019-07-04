Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

LYON, France (AP) — The Netherlands will play the United States for the Women's World Cup title after Jackie Groenen sealed a 1-0 victory over Sweden in extra time.

A slick passing sequence ended in the 99th minute with Groenen driving a shot from outside the penalty area past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. It was Groenen's first goal of the tournament and it set up a meeting between the European champions and the reigning world champions back in the Stade de Lyon on Sunday.

And it means that for the first time since 2003, the final will include two female coaches. With Jill Ellis coaching the U.S. and Sarina Wiegman in charge of the Netherlands, the run of three finals featuring a male coach comes to an end.

After a draining semifinal, the Dutch have one less day than the Americans to prepare for the title game and they will have to be more potent up front to overcome the athletic U.S.

The second semifinal was no match for the drama, tension and high energy of the previous night when the U.S. beat England 2-1.

LYON, France (AP) — Still facing a backlash over saying she wouldn't visit the White House if the United States wins the World Cup, Megan Rapinoe said Wednesday that she considers herself a proud American.

Rapinoe commented on the dustup a day after the U.S. team's nail-biting 2-1 semifinal win over England. Rapinoe did not play against England because of a minor hamstring injury, but said she'd be ready to go for the final Sunday.

Last week in the days leading up to the quarterfinal against France, a video surfaced of Rapinoe's White House comment, which she punctuated with an expletive.

While the interview was from January, it attracted President Donald Trump's attention and he tweeted: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team." Trump added that he would invite the team to Washington, win or lose.

Rapinoe has stood by her statement, except for the coarse language she used.

BASEBALL

A Chicago Cubs minor league affiliate apologized and deleted a tweet mocking former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

A day after Nike recalled a sneaker that featured an early American flag at Kaepernick's urging, the Double-A Tennessee Smokies drew the 13-star symbol on their infield and tweeted images of it.

"Hey @Kaepernick7 after a lot of thought, we have decided it's best to just do it. #America," the tweet said.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Kaepernick aired concerns to Nike over the release of the Air Max 1 USAs and its use of the Betsy Ross flag, which he said recalls an era when African-Americans were enslaved and has been appropriated by white nationalist groups. Nike recalled the shoe before it was due to go on sale for the July Fourth holiday.

Connor Pearce, marketing and community relations manager for the Smokies, told the AP on Wednesday night that "it was just a light-hearted take on a current situation."

The team then deleted the tweet, saying "we did not mean to offend anyone by it. If it did, we certainly apologize."

ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella will miss the All-Star game because of a broken bone after he fouled a 97 mph fastball off his lower right leg.

La Stella had a CT scan that revealed a broken right tibia. The Angels said La Stella likely will be out 8-10 weeks.

Texas Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence, who had been selected by fans to be the AL starting designated hitter, and Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi will also miss the All-Star Game in Cleveland next Tuesday because of injuries.

A first-time All-Star selected as a reserve, La Stella was to be replaced by Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe on the AL squad. But Lowe's status also is questionable because of a right leg injury. Lowe also fouled a ball off a leg and left a game Tuesday night.

José Berríos will fill in for fellow Minnesota right-hander Odorizzi, who left Tuesday's game in Oakland with a blister on his right middle finger and was headed for the injured list.

Pence was replaced by Boston's Xander Bogaerts. Pence has been out since June 16 with a right groin strain and was pulled off his rehab assignment Tuesday after re-aggravating the injury during a minor league game.

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston's Alex Bregman and Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers have joined the field for Monday's All-Star Home Run Derby.

The pair will compete with Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr., the New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cleveland's Carlos Santana and Milwaukee's Christian Yelich.

First-round brackets, based on season home run totals through Tuesday, have matchups of Yelich-Guerrero, Alonso-Santana, Bell-Acuña and Bregman-Pederson.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera were dismissed after his girlfriend declined to press charges.

Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days as a condition of the dismissal. Major League Baseball said afterward that Herrera will remain on administrative leave through Friday, when his case will be reevaluated.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said the team will await the completion of MLB's investigation.

Herrera's girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, assured the judge that no one had pressured her to drop the case. The two emerged from the courtroom holding hands and declined to speak with reporters.

SOCCER

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Peru stunned two-time defending Chile in the semifinals of the Copa América, setting up a final against host Brazil on Sunday.

Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotún and Paolo Guerrero scored a goal each to lead Peru to a 3-0 win and a spot in the final for the first time since 1975, when it last won the South American tournament.

The result kept Chile from adding to its titles from 2015 and 2016, ending its hopes of becoming the first team to win three straight South American trophies since Argentina in the 1940s.

Flores opened the scoring with a shot from inside the area in the 21st minute and Yotún added to the lead in the 38th with a strike into the open net after Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias left the area to try to stop a counterattack.

Guerrero sealed the victory in stoppage time to become the Copa América's all-time leading scorer among active players with 13 goals.

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott won't be suspended over an incident in Las Vegas that police said involved an altercation between the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys and a security guard.

The NFL said Commissioner Roger Goodell determined Elliott didn't violate the league's personal conduct policy. The two-time rushing champion was suspended for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations.

Goodell met with Elliott on Tuesday "to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards," the league said. Elliott tweeted a statement after the meeting acknowledging a "poor decision" in Las Vegas and vowing to avoid "compromised situations" in the future. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested in an early morning incident at a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Police said Elliott pushed a security guard to the ground. Cellphone video obtained by the celebrity website TMZ showed a member of the event staff stumbling over a parking barrier as Elliott ran into him.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jared Lorenzen, a husky left-handed quarterback who set multiple Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants' Super Bowl-winning 2007 team, has died. He was 38.

A release from the school said Lorenzen's family announced his death, but did not specify a cause or where he died. Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones tweeted a statement from Lorenzen's family announcing his passing.

Popular around Lexington for his outgoing personality, Lorenzen was listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds his senior season and known by several nicknames including "The Hefty Lefty." The Covington, Kentucky, native holds school records including 10,637 offensive yards on 1,793 plays from 2000-03. He also tops UK passing marks for yards (10,354) and attempts (1,514), including a record 321 throws in 2000.

A member of the New York Giants from 2004-07, Lorenzen was on the squad that upset unbeaten New England 17-14 in Super Bowl 42 in 2008.

OLYMPICS

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee's administrative costs more than doubled in 2018 over the previous year as it dealt with a $5.2 million investigation into its handling of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse cases and paid a $2.4 million severance to its former CEO.

The payments to the Ropes & Gray law firm, former CEO Scott Blackmun and the Covington & Burling law firm helped raise the USOC's administrative and general costs to $31.2 million in 2018, compared with $14.9 million the previous year and $15.1 million in 2016.

According to data in the 2018 tax forms and annual report provided to The Associated Press before their public release, the $31.2 million represented nearly 11.6% of the USOC's expenses, compared with 7.1% in 2017 and 5.8% in 2016. The USOC brought in nearly $323 million in 2018, compared with $272 million in 2014 — the same point in the previous Olympic cycle.