Canzone’s double leads Missoula to 5-4 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Dominic Canzone hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 5-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday.

The double by Canzone capped a four-run inning and gave the Osprey a 5-1 lead after Luvin Valbuena scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

Idaho Falls cut the deficit to 5-4 on an RBI double by Kember Nacero in the ninth inning.

Starter Patrick McGuff (2-1) got the win while Cody Davenport (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

Clay Dungan tripled and singled, driving home two runs for the Chukars.