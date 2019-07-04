Hermosillo, Ward lift Salt Lake over El Paso 9-6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Michael Hermosillo homered and tripled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Salt Lake Bees beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 on Thursday.

Taylor Ward homered and doubled with three runs and three RBIs for Salt Lake.

Up 2-1 in the second, Salt Lake extended its lead when Ward hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Jose Rojas.

Following the big inning, the Chihuahuas cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run home run and Michael Gettys hit a solo home run.

The Bees later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Dillon Peters (3-1) got the win in relief while El Paso starter Jerry Keel (6-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Chihuahuas, Gettys homered and singled twice. Boog Powell homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.